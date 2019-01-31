101st PGA Championship: Friday photo gallery

Click through the photos of the day from the second round of the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot right of the 12th fairway as his playing partner Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth of the United States putts on the 17th green during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the 17th green during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks up to the 15th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Jason Day

Jason Day of Australia high fives fans as he walks up to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller

Jordan Spieth of the United States waits to hit his tee shot on the fourth hole with caddie Michael Greller during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of the United States takes a drop on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bryson Dechambeau

Bryson Dechambeau of the United States reacts to his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

John Daly

John Daly of the United Statesplays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he walks to the 18th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 16th green during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

