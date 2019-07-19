148th Open Championship: Friday

Images from Friday's second round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Adam Scott putts on the 2nd hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019.
Justin Rose celebrates a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019.
Shane Lowry of Ireland on the 14th green during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim.
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland on the 18th green during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim.
Rory McIlroy chips from the rough on the 17th during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to his fourth shot on the second hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole after completing the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Matthew Fitzpatrick lays on the green during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Rory McIlroy walks through fans on his way to the tee during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Spectators watch as Shane Lowry hits his second shot on 17 during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Dylan Frittelli jumps over the barriers after checking on his ball on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
