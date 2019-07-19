148th Open Championship: Friday

Images from Friday's second round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Adam Scott

Adam Scott

Adam Scott putts on the 2nd hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019.

Getty Images

Justin Rose

Justin Rose

Justin Rose celebrates a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019.

Getty Images

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry of Ireland on the 14th green during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim.

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland on the 18th green during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy chips from the rough on the 17th during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Getty Images

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to his fourth shot on the second hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole after completing the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick lays on the green during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy walks through fans on his way to the tee during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry

Spectators watch as Shane Lowry hits his second shot on 17 during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Frittelli jumps over the barriers after checking on his ball on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

