Images from the final round of The Open at Royal Portrush.
1 / 15
Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates after winning the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 / 15
Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with his family after winning the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
3 / 15
Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with his family after winning the final round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Andy BUCHANAN /AFP/Getty Images)
4 / 15
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)
5 / 15
Antrim , United Kingdom - 21 July 2019: Shane Lowry of Ireland makes his way to the 18th green during Day Four of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
6 / 15
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates winning The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)
7 / 15
Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates winning the Claret Jug during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)
8 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland lifts the Claret Jug following his victory in during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
9 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with wife Wendy and daughter Iris on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
10 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland lifts the Claret Jug following his victory in during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
11 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland kisses the Claret Jug in front of the media following his victory in the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
12 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with mother Bridget and father Brendan during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
13 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Tommy Fleetwood of England congratulates Shane Lowry of Ireland on his victory during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
14 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland kisses the Claret Jug following his victory in the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
15 / 15
PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Recent Galleries
The best images of Open champion Shane Lowry and his wife, Wendy, through the years.
Images from Saturday's third round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.