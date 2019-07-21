Shane Lowry

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland kisses the Claret Jug in front of the media following his victory in the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)