Nieke Coetzee, Clare Craig and their sons

Nieke Coetzee (L), wife of Branden Grace of South Africa (not pictured), holding son Roger, walks with Clare Craig (R), wife of Tommy Fleetwood of England (not pictured), holding son Franklin, during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)