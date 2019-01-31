83rd Masters Tournament: Wives, girlfriends and kids

Images of PGA Tour players’ wives, girlfriends and kids from the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. 

Pollyanna Woodward, wife of Paul Casey, and son Lex Casey

Pollyanna Woodward, wife of Paul Casey of England (not pictured), walks with son Lex Casey during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm of Spain stands with girlfriend Kelley Cahill during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nieke Coetzee, Clare Craig and their sons

Nieke Coetzee (L), wife of Branden Grace of South Africa (not pictured), holding son Roger, walks with Clare Craig (R), wife of Tommy Fleetwood of England (not pictured), holding son Franklin, during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia and his daughter, Azalea Adele

Sergio Garcia of Spain holds daughter Azalea Adele Garcia during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Paul Casey, his wife Pollyanna and their son

Paul Casey of England walks with wife Pollyanna and son Lex during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman and their families

Charles Howell III, Brandt Snedeker, and Charley Hoffman of the United States walk with their families during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia and his daughter, Azalea Adele

Sergio Garcia of Spain holds daughter Azalea Adele Garcia during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rafael Cabrera-Bello and wife Sofia Lundstedt

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain poses with wife Sofia Lundstedt during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Azalea Adele Garcia, daughter of Sergio Garcia

Azalea Adele Garcia, daughter of Sergio Garcia of Spain (not pictured), looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Trevor Immelman and kids

Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays a shot during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

