43rd Ryder Cup gala: European players, wives and girlfriends

Images from the European players and their wives and girlfriends at the 43rd Ryder Cup gala.
Lee Westwood of England and team Europe and wife Helen Storey pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry of Ireland and team Europe and wife Wendy Honner pose for a photo at the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Vice-captain Martin Kaymer of Germany and team Europe and Irene Scholz pose for a photo at the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe poses with Angela Akins Garcia and Emma Lofgren during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and team Europe and wife Erica Stoll pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Vice-captain Henrik Stenson of Sweden and team Europe and wife Emma Lofgren pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia of Spain and team Europe and wife Angela Akins Garcia pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Vice-captain Robert Karlsson of Sweden and team Europe and wife Ebba Karlsson pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton of England and team Europe and wife Emily Braisher pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and team Europe and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and team Europe pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ian Poulter of England and team Europe and wife Katie Poulter pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Vice-captain Luke Donald of England and team Europe and wife Diane Antonopoulos pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and team Europe pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and team Europe and wife Caroline Harrington pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Paul Casey of England and team Europe and wife Pollyanna Woodward pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood of England and team Europe and wife Clare Fleetwood pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe and wife Kelley Cahill pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
(Front L-R) Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and team Europe pose with (L-R) Helen Storey, Irene Scholz, Angela Akins Garcia, Diane Antonopoulos, Katie Poulter, Emma Lofgren, Pollyanna Woodward, Kelley Cahill, Kristin Stape, Caroline Harrington, Erica Stoll, Emily Braisher, Wendy Honner, Clare Fleetwood and Ebba Karlsson pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
