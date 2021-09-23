43rd Ryder Cup gala: European players, wives and girlfriends

Images from the European players and their wives and girlfriends at the 43rd Ryder Cup gala.

Lee and Helen Westwood

Lee and Helen Westwood

Lee Westwood of England and team Europe and wife Helen Storey pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Shane and Wendy Lowry

Shane and Wendy Lowry

Shane Lowry of Ireland and team Europe and wife Wendy Honner pose for a photo at the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Martin Kaymer, Irene Scholz

Martin Kaymer, Irene Scholz

Vice-captain Martin Kaymer of Germany and team Europe and Irene Scholz pose for a photo at the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland, Angela Akins Garcia, Emma Stenson

Viktor Hovland, Angela Akins Garcia, Emma Stenson

Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe poses with Angela Akins Garcia and Emma Lofgren during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll

Rory and Erica McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and team Europe and wife Erica Stoll pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Henrik and Emma Stenson

Henrik and Emma Stenson

Vice-captain Henrik Stenson of Sweden and team Europe and wife Emma Lofgren pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sergio and Angela Aikens Garcia

Sergio and Angela Aikens Garcia

Sergio Garcia of Spain and team Europe and wife Angela Akins Garcia pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Robert and Ebba Karlsson

Robert and Ebba Karlsson

Vice-captain Robert Karlsson of Sweden and team Europe and wife Ebba Karlsson pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tyrrell and Emily Hatton

Tyrrell and Emily Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton of England and team Europe and wife Emily Braisher pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and team Europe and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and team Europe pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ian and Katie Poulter

Ian and Katie Poulter

Ian Poulter of England and team Europe and wife Katie Poulter pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Luke and Diane Donald

Luke and Diane Donald

Vice-captain Luke Donald of England and team Europe and wife Diane Antonopoulos pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and team Europe pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Padraig and Caroline Harrington

Padraig and Caroline Harrington

Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and team Europe and wife Caroline Harrington pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Paul and Pollyanna Woodward Casey

Paul and Pollyanna Woodward Casey

Paul Casey of England and team Europe and wife Pollyanna Woodward pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tommy and Clare Fleetwood

Tommy and Clare Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood of England and team Europe and wife Clare Fleetwood pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jon and Kelley Cahill Rahm

Jon and Kelley Cahill Rahm

Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe and wife Kelley Cahill pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

European wives and girlfriends

European wives and girlfriends

(Front L-R) Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and team Europe pose with (L-R) Helen Storey, Irene Scholz, Angela Akins Garcia, Diane Antonopoulos, Katie Poulter, Emma Lofgren, Pollyanna Woodward, Kelley Cahill, Kristin Stape, Caroline Harrington, Erica Stoll, Emily Braisher, Wendy Honner, Clare Fleetwood and Ebba Karlsson pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

