83rd Masters Tournament: Tuesday

Images from Tuesday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy's shoes

1 / 16

A detail of the shoes of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava

2 / 16

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts with caddie Joe LaCava during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

'Play Suspended' sign

3 / 16

A 'Play Suspended' sign is posted on the leaderboard during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rickie Fowler

4 / 16

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the driving range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

5 / 16

Tiger Woods of the United States points during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth

6 / 16

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

7 / 16

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau

8 / 16

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

American robin

9 / 16

An American robin looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Henrik Stenson and caddie Fanny Sunesson

10 / 16

Henrik Stenson of Sweden and caddie Fanny Sunesson walk during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

11 / 16

Tommy Fleetwood of England, Cameron Smith of Australia and Marc Leishman of Australia walk across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Patrons

12 / 16

Patrons use umbrellas as they walk onto the course near the first fairway during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Si Woo Kim and caddie Robert Gregory Brown

13 / 16

Si Woo Kim of Korea walks with caddie Robert Gregory Brown during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Masters pin flag

14 / 16

A Masters pin flag is seen during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Patrons evacuating the course

15 / 16

Patrons evacuate the course after play was suspended due to weather during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth

16 / 16

Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth of the United States exchange clubs during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images