Images from Tuesday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
A detail of the shoes of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts with caddie Joe LaCava during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A 'Play Suspended' sign is posted on the leaderboard during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the driving range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States points during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
An American robin looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Henrik Stenson of Sweden and caddie Fanny Sunesson walk during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood of England, Cameron Smith of Australia and Marc Leishman of Australia walk across the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrons use umbrellas as they walk onto the course near the first fairway during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim of Korea walks with caddie Robert Gregory Brown during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A Masters pin flag is seen during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Patrons evacuate the course after play was suspended due to weather during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth of the United States exchange clubs during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)