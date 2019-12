Ochoa finishes as No. 1, POY before retirement in 2010

Lorena Ochoa is one of the greatest LPGA pros of all time, despite only playing professional golf for eight years. Ochoa has two majors to her name, and although she didn't win any in 2009, the world No. 1 still won three events and was named Player of the Year and Vare Trophy winner as player with the lowest scoring average. The end of the decade coincided with the end of an era for Ochoa, as she decided to retire in her prime in early in 2010 to spend more time with her family.