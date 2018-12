After being misinformed that he had already punched his ticket to the Masters, a fuming Ian Poulter showed up to the Shell Houston Open with only one shot to snag the final invite to the year’s first major … a win. And what a win it was. Poulter, who hadn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2012, was tied for 123rd among the 144-man field after the first round – depths from which no player has returned to win on Tour in the last 35 years. But the Englishman came roaring back – playing his final 60 holes in 21 under and holing an electric 19-footer on the final hole before beating Beau Hossler on the first playoff hole.