Before this year, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were rarely seen on a golf course together, unless they were battling down the stretch at a PGA Tour event. But at The Players in May, Woods revealed the longtime rivals had grown closer than the public knew in recent years, with Mickelson even reaching out to offer Woods some tips when he was going through the chipping yips in 2015. “When I was trying to deal with the nerve in my back and trying to come back and trying to play and I wasn't very good, [Phil Mickelson] always texted me some very encouraging words,” Woods said. Ultimately, the yips were more of a byproduct of Woods’ injuries but Tiger said he appreciated the offer.