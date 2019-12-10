The best images of the wives and girlfriends of the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Team Dustin Johnson with his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky, pose on the red carpet at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers rior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: International Team player, Adam Scott of Australia with is wife, Marie Kojzar, pose on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Team captain, Tiger Woods gets a kiss on the cheek from his girlfriend, Erica Herman, pose on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The International Team pose for formal portraits with their significant others during the Presidents Cup Gala at the Crown Towers Melbourne prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The U.S. team pose for photos with their significant others at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The U.S. Team's wives and girlfriends pose for photos at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: International Team Captain, Ernie Els of South Africa, center, with his family walk the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
