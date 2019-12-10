Best of: Presidents Cup WAGs

The best images of the wives and girlfriends of the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

1 / 7

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Team Dustin Johnson with his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky, pose on the red carpet at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers rior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Adam Scott and Marie Kojzar

2 / 7

Adam Scott and Marie Kojzar

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: International Team player, Adam Scott of Australia with is wife, Marie Kojzar, pose on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman

3 / 7

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Team captain, Tiger Woods gets a kiss on the cheek from his girlfriend, Erica Herman, pose on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

International Team

4 / 7

International team

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The International Team pose for formal portraits with their significant others during the Presidents Cup Gala at the Crown Towers Melbourne prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

U.S. team

5 / 7

U.S. team

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The U.S. team pose for photos with their significant others at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Wives and girlfriends of U.S. team

6 / 7

Wives and girlfriends of U.S. team

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: The U.S. Team's wives and girlfriends pose for photos at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ernie Els and his family

7 / 7

Ernie Els and his family

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 10: International Team Captain, Ernie Els of South Africa, center, with his family walk the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Recent Galleries