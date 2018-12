While Angela Stanford snapped the Americans’ major drought on the LPGA at the Evian, U.S. players have still won just three of the past 19 women’s major championships. Furthermore, Lexi Thompson, at No. 5, is the only American in the top 10 of the Rolex Rankings and one of only four in the top 25. Will the likes of Thompson, Nelly and Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Michelle Wie turn the tide for U.S. women’s golf? And can the Americans make it three straight Solheim Cup victories?