Decade in review: LPGA's greatest moments

Lydia Ko becomes youngest to win a major at age 18

Lydia Ko burst onto the LPGA tour when she won the 2012 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at just 15 years old. But that wasn’t all. Just three years later she won the Evian Championship at 18 years old, solidifying her as the youngest major champion and the youngest woman to ever become world No. 1. In this decade, she has won 15 times, including two major championships, and has spent 104 weeks at the top of the world rankings.