Decade in review: LPGA's greatest moments

The 2010s were great years to women's golf. Take a look back at the events that shaped the decade on the LPGA tour.
1 / 9
Cristie Kerr won the 2010 LPGA Championship by a record-breaking 12 strokes over Song-Hee Kim. Kerr’s career may have spanned two decades, but in this decade alone she has eight LPGA wins, a major and four Solheim Cup appearances to her name. Kerr has won 20 LPGA tour events overall.
Getty Images
2 / 9
By 22 years old, Yani Tseng won 13 times in the first three years of the decade. She quickly became the youngest player, male or female, to win five majors, and she held the spot of world No. 1 for 109 consecutive weeks from 2011 to 2013. Her last win on the LPGA tour was the 2012 Kia Classic. In 2019, she played in five LPGA tour events and MC or WD in each one.
3 / 9
Inbee Park won the first three majors of 2013 becoming just the fourth LPGA tour player to win three majors in a calendar year. In this decade, Park won 18 times, including six majors. She has spent 106 weeks at world No. 1.
4 / 9
In one of the most interesting days in the history of women’s golf, the U.S. team staged a Ryder Cup effort by erasing a large deficit to win the 2015 Solheim Cup, 14 1/2 to 13 1/2, after being down 10-6 at days start. The Americans won 8 1/2 of 12 singles points to record the biggest comeback in Solheim Cup history.
5 / 9
Lydia Ko burst onto the LPGA tour when she won the 2012 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at just 15 years old. But that wasn’t all. Just three years later she won the Evian Championship at 18 years old, solidifying her as the youngest major champion and the youngest woman to ever become world No. 1. In this decade, she has won 15 times, including two major championships, and has spent 104 weeks at the top of the world rankings.
6 / 9
This was the decade of the youngsters, as Lexi Thompson won her first LPGA tour event at 16 years old at the 2011 Navistar Classic. In this decade, Thompson won 11 times, and has won at least once for seven consecutive years, but she has yet to reach world No. 1.
7 / 9
After a playoff that bled into Monday morning, Pernilla Lindberg made a 30-foot birdie putt on the eighth extra hole to win the 2018 ANA Inspiration. She beat out Inbee Park, who has 19 LPGA tour titles, for her first professional win.
8 / 9
Brooke Henderson has won two times in each of the past four LPGA seasons. She won her first major at 18 years old at the 2016 KPMG Women’s LPGA Championship, and most recently won this year’s Meijer LPGA Classic. With nine total wins, she has won more than any Canadian golfer, male or female, at only 22 years old.
9 / 9
Moments after holing the winning putt for the European team at this year’s Solheim Cup, Suzann Pettersen retired in an on-camera interview. Over the course of her career she won 15 times on the LPGA tour, nine of those being in this decade, including two majors. Her most recent win was the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic.
