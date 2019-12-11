Best of: Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Photos through the years of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Paulina Gretzky celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Dustin Johnson attends with Paulina Gretzky the BMW International Open 25th Anniversary Party at Rilano No.6 Lenbach Palais on June 21, 2013 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For BMW)
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Dustin Johnson of the USA nurses a Koala with his partner Paulina Gretzky as she nurses a Joey during day two of the Perth International at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on October 18, 2013 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson attend the game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks during the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Dustin Johnson (L) and Paulina Gretzky attend a basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 05: Dustin Johnson rides on a golf cart with his wife Paulina Gretzky during round two of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on September 5, 2015 in Norton, Massachuetts. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Team USA members Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky leave following The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony at Songdo Convensia on October 7, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 08: Dustin Johnson sits in a cart with his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky and Captain's Assistant Steve Stricker after winning his match 4&3 on the 15th hole during the first round of The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 8, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 10: Dustin Johnson of Team USA and Paulina Gretzky watch from the team cabin during afternoon four-ball matches in the third round of The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 10, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Paulina Gretzky attend the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
US golfer Dustin Johnson walks with Paulina Gretzky down the 1st fairway during the Par 3 contest prior to the start of the 80th Masters of Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Paulina Gretzky attend the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States walks to the 18th green with partner Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson holds his son Tatum and kisses fiancee Paulina Gretzky after his three stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Team USA player Dustin Johnson (C) and his fiancee Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, are seen at the opening ceremony ahead of 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota, September 29, 2016. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the first tee as Paulina Gretzky looks on during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 30, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Golf: 41st Ryder Cup: Team USA Dustin Johnson victorious, kissing girlfriend Paulina Gretzky during Singles at Hazeltine National GC. (Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson of Team USA celebrate their victory as they head towards the Closing Ceremony following singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with Paulina Gretzky after winning the Ryder Cup during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/PGA of America via Getty Images)
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson celebrates his win with wife Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on the 18th green during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
OLD WESTBURY, NY - AUGUST 27: Dustin Johnson hugs his fiancé' Paulina Gretzky after he won THE NORTHERN TRUST at Glen Oaks Club on August 27, 2017, in Old Westbury, New York. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
OLD WESTBURY, NY - AUGUST 27: Paulina Gretzky meets her fiancé' Dustin Johnson after he won THE NORTHERN TRUST at Glen Oaks Club on August 27, 2017, in Old Westbury, New York. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. Team and Paulina Gretzky walk on the 18th green during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Paulina Gretzky celebrates with her husband Dustin Johnson after final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Model Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson, looks on during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Paulina Gretzky, partner of Dustin Johnson, watches play on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
PARAMUS, NJ - AUGUST 26: Dustin Johnson's girlfriend, Paulina Gretzky carries a signed pin flag for a fan during the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Ridgewood Country Club on August 26, 2018 in Paramus, New Jersey. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
U.S. Team Dustin Johnson with his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky, pose on the red carpet at the Presidents Cup Gala at Crown Towers rior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
