18. 1986, 1998: Fabel gets no respect

For a hole as famous – or infamous – as the island-green 17th, you would think the first PGA Tour player to make a hole-in-one there would be well known. But unless you answered, “Brad Fabel, in 1986,” you would be wrong. Fabel is connected with another memorable moment at the 17th, but again, not a lot of people know it. Google “Seagull steals golf ball from 17th green,” and most of the references are to Steve Lowery. But it was actually Fabel’s ball that was taken by the bird and dropped into the water. The rules were kind to Fabel – he was allowed to replace the ball as near as possible to its original spot – even if history was not.