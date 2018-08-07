Tiger Woods

“Man, that was an incredible honor. To go to the White House with my mom and [girlfriend] Erica and the two kids and all my friends and family that have been there virtually my whole life. To have them there, to have them experience it and to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it couldn't be more special. … The other golfers on that list, Arnold [Palmer] and Jack [Nicklaus] and Charlie [Sifford], and Charlie being like the grandpa I never had. Charlie and I became very close. I ended up naming my son Charlie after Charlie. It was very special and very important to me.” -Tiger Woods on being presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom