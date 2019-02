Brooks Koepka

"[Slow players are] breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalize them. Some of these guys are so slow, I'll take my sweet time getting to the ball. I don't have to go to the bathroom. [I] just go to the restroom and just kind of chill in there for five minutes, so we get on the clock, and now we're playing at my pace. It's probably not the right thing, but it is what I do." - Brooks Koepka said about some PGA Tour players’ slow play.