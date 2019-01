"I know that putt is one that's gone down in history, but it's a pivotal moment in the Ryder Cup because it proved to the Europeans that we have driven the U.S. team to care deeply about the Ryder Cup. They celebrated there, it meant something to them. Coming into that Ryder Cup, there was a little bit of discontent. But they proved how much they wanted the Ryder Cup, there and then.” – Padraig Harrington, on how the 1999 European loss in the Ryder Cup changed the event forever.