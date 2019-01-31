Tiger Woods and Lucas Bjerregaard

“I dreamt about it. I didn't think it was ever going to come true. But I've definitely seen myself on the practice putting green when I was 10 years old making a putt to beat him or in a major or something like that. I won't lie.” - Lucas Bjerregaard said about Tiger Woods, after he defeated him, 1 up, at the WGC-Match Play, advancing to the semifinals.