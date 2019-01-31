Quotes of the Week: A rules scuffle, a dream and Spieth doesn’t do Twitter?

A rules scuffle at the WGC-Match Play, dreams of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth denies being on Twitter for over a year. 

Tiger Woods and Lucas Bjerregaard

1 / 8

Tiger Woods and Lucas Bjerregaard

“I dreamt about it. I didn't think it was ever going to come true. But I've definitely seen myself on the practice putting green when I was 10 years old making a putt to beat him or in a major or something like that. I won't lie.” - Lucas Bjerregaard said about Tiger Woods, after he defeated him, 1 up, at the WGC-Match Play, advancing to the semifinals.

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

2 / 8

Tiger Woods

“This is going to sting for a few days.” - Tiger Woods said after missing a 5-footer to lose his quarterfinal match to Lucas Bjerregaard and exit the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth

3 / 8

Jordan Spieth

“I haven't been on Twitter in about a year.” - Jordan Spieth responded, after he was asked about his mother’s tweets, regarding the now overridden budget cuts for the Special Olympics.

Getty Images

Kevin Kisner

4 / 8

Kevin Kisner

“Overall, it was a long week, but I prevailed and [I’m a] world golf champion.” - Kevin Kisner said after he defeated Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2, to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Getty Images

Justine Reed

5 / 8

Justine Reed

“We are very proud to announce that Mr. David Leadbetter will be joining our team and we all look forward to working with him,” Justine Reed, Justin’s wife, wrote on Twitter after reaching out to Leadbetter for help with her husband’s golf game.

Getty Images

Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar

6 / 8

Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar

“It's quite simple. I screwed it up, it's as simple as that.” - Sergio Garcia said after he was involved in a rules scuffle with Matt Kuchar in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Match Play.

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell

7 / 8

Graeme McDowell

“It's been a grind for my whole family, my wife, my kids back home. It's been a rough few years.” - Graeme McDowell said after winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, his first PGA Tour win since 2015.

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth

8 / 8

Jordan Spieth

“It's different. It makes it a little bit tougher. You make four [pars] there you beat the field by two strokes.” - Jordan Spieth said about the redesigned fifth hole at Augusta National.

Getty Images