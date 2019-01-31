A rules scuffle at the WGC-Match Play, dreams of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth denies being on Twitter for over a year.
1 / 8
“I dreamt about it. I didn't think it was ever going to come true. But I've definitely seen myself on the practice putting green when I was 10 years old making a putt to beat him or in a major or something like that. I won't lie.” - Lucas Bjerregaard said about Tiger Woods, after he defeated him, 1 up, at the WGC-Match Play, advancing to the semifinals.
Getty Images
2 / 8
“This is going to sting for a few days.” - Tiger Woods said after missing a 5-footer to lose his quarterfinal match to Lucas Bjerregaard and exit the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
3 / 8
“I haven't been on Twitter in about a year.” - Jordan Spieth responded, after he was asked about his mother’s tweets, regarding the now overridden budget cuts for the Special Olympics.
4 / 8
“Overall, it was a long week, but I prevailed and [I’m a] world golf champion.” - Kevin Kisner said after he defeated Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2, to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
5 / 8
“We are very proud to announce that Mr. David Leadbetter will be joining our team and we all look forward to working with him,” Justine Reed, Justin’s wife, wrote on Twitter after reaching out to Leadbetter for help with her husband’s golf game.
6 / 8
“It's quite simple. I screwed it up, it's as simple as that.” - Sergio Garcia said after he was involved in a rules scuffle with Matt Kuchar in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Match Play.
7 / 8
“It's been a grind for my whole family, my wife, my kids back home. It's been a rough few years.” - Graeme McDowell said after winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, his first PGA Tour win since 2015.
8 / 8
“It's different. It makes it a little bit tougher. You make four [pars] there you beat the field by two strokes.” - Jordan Spieth said about the redesigned fifth hole at Augusta National.