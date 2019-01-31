Social Snapshots: March 2019

Jack Nicklaus and Kid Rock

@jacknicklaus: First hole-in-one for Bob Ritchie (a.k.a. @kidrock)—No. 2 The Bear’s Club, 175 yards. Glad I slipped in some golf before settling in for some @hondaclassic action. Bob, the locker room thanks you for the free beverages! 😉 Video and narration by Gary Nicklaus (@gtnick1)