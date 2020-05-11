Top 10 PGA Championship venues, from Oakmont to Southern Hills

A list of the top 10 courses that have hosted multiple PGA Championships, including Oakmont and Southern Hills.
Location: Plum, Pennsylvania | PGAs hosted: 3 | Champions: John Mehaffey (1978), Sam Snead (1951), Gene Sarazan (1922)
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma | PGAs hosted: 4 | Champions: Tiger Woods (2007), Nick Price (1994), Raymond Floyd (1982), Dave Stockton (1970)
Location: Pacific Palisades, California | PGAs hosted: 2 | Champions: Steve Elkington (1995), Hal Sutton (1983)
Location: Bloomfield, Michigan | PGAs hosted: 3 | Champions: Padraig Harrington (2008), David Graham (1979), Gary Player (1972)
Location: Toledo, Ohio | PGAs hosted: 2 | Champions: Paul Azinger (1993), Bob Tway (1986)
Location: Kohler, Wisconsin | PGAs hosted: 3 | Champions: Jason Day (2015), Martin Kaymer (2010), Vijay Singh (2004)
Location: Springfield, New Jersey | PGAs hosted: 2 | Champions: Jimmy Walker (2016), Phil Mickelson (2005)
Location: Rochester, New York | PGAs hosted: 3 | Champions: Jason Dufner (2013), Shaun Micheel (2003), Jack Nicklaus (1980)
Location: Cherry Hills Village, Colorado | PGAs hosted: 2 | Champions: Hubert Green (1985), Vic Ghezzi (1941)
Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois | PGAs hosted: 2 | Champions: Jerry Barber (1961), Walter Hagen (1925)
