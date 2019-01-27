Skip to main content
×
Main navigation
SCORES
PGA Tour - Waste Management Phoenix Open
European Tour - Saudi International
Web.com - Country Club de Bogota Championship
Sunshine Tour - Eye of Africa PGA Championship
NEWS
WATCH
Video
1UP Podcast with Gary Williams
Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz
Fantasy Expert Picks
Golf Channel Podcast
Grill Room
Moving Day
On the Clock
Quick 9
Statistically Speaking
The Pro-Am Pod
UL Innovative Shots of the Day
Waste Management Phoenix Open
INSTRUCTION
Affiliation
GolfNow
Revolution Golf
Golf Advisor
Golf Academy
Golf AmTour
Feherty
Golf Fantasy
Top Photos: Feb. 1, 2019
The top photos from the Saudi International and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Bubba Watson reacts after playing his second shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of The United States is assisted in moving a loose impediment on the side of on the 15th hole during Day two of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
A dragonfly rests on a roping poll during the second round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler reacts on the third hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
A rabbit is seen on the course during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harold Varner III looks on on the 12th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman looks over his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
American Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson attend the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 18th green flag is pictured on Day Two of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace of England reacts to his shot on the eighth green during Day two of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of The United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during Day two of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of the USA and Sergio Garcia of Spain walk together on Day Two of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on February 01, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
View More
Recent Galleries
Photos
Top Photos: Feb. 1, 2019
Photos
Top Photos: Jan. 31, 2019
Photos
Top Photos: Jan. 27, 2019