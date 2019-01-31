Skip to main content
Top Photos: Feb. 3, 2019
The top photos from Feb. 3, 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Saudi International.
Rickie Fowler poses with the trophy after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas (right) congratulates Rickie Fowler on winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Branden Grace of South Africa reacts as he walks off the 18th green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of The United States celebrates with the trophy after the final round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 03, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
A view of a golf ball stuck in a cactus on the first hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler is met and congratulated by his fiancé Allison Stokke on the 18th green after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of The United States shakes hands with Haotong Li of China on the 18th hole during Day four of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 03, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Branden Grace of South Africa watches his putt attempt on the sixth green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler celebrates following his winning par putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland looks on from the second tee during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson watches his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson and his caddie look on from the sixth green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Haotong Li of China takes a drink on the ninth hole during Day four of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 03, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
A local band entertains the crowds after the final round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 03, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar reacts prior to his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar (right) and Rickie Fowler walk the eighth hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 03, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
