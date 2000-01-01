Skip to main content
Top Photos: Jan. 10, 2019
Top photos from the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
Bubba Watson walks on the tenth hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A rainbow is seen from the 13th hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Seamus Power plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory Sabbatini lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A Shotlink volunteer measures yardages during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Jones stands on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steve Marino plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Yuta Ikeda gestures after playing his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Abraham Ancer stands on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jerry Kelly reacts on the 16th green during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
John Huh plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
A course scenic view of the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Paul Casey plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar looks on during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
