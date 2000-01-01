Skip to main content
Top Photos: Jan. 13, 2019
Top photos from the final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Davis Love III looks on during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the tenth hole during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar poses with the trophy after winning the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Charles Howell III plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Corey Conners stands on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar reacts on the 15th green during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie acknowledges the crowd on the second green during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A detail of the clubs of Matt Kuchar of the United States (not pictured) during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Matt Kuchar of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell reacts during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar reacts after winning the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam reacts on the fourth green during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green to win the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau reacts during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Charles Howell III plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
