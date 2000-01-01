Skip to main content
Top Photos: Jan. 4, 2019
The top photos from Day 2 of the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
A view of the winner's trophy during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Rory McIlroy plays a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson reacts on the fourth hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland catches a ball on the fourth green during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel reacts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A detail of Bubba Watson's shoes during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson greets fans after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Rory McIlroy plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 3, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland reacts on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett speaks with Dustin Johnson of the United States on the fourth hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy takes a knee-height drop on the fourth hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm looks at his putter during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
