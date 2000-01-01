Skip to main content
Top Photos: Jan. 5, 2019
The top photos from Day 3 of the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.
Gary Woodland reacts on the 15th green after making a putt for eagle during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A detail of the ball as Paul Casey acknowledges the crowd on the second green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Troy Merritt stands with his caddie and bag on the fourth hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm reacts on the third green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari lines up a putt on the fourth green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm plays a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jason Day lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas plays a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele pulls a club from his bag as he prepares to play a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A detail of the bag of Bryson DeChambeau (not pictured) during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ian Poulter plays a shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin Tway plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau reacts on the 12th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland talks with a PGA TOUR Rules Official on the 12th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy pulls a club from his bag as he prepares to play a shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
