Top Photos: Jan. 6, 2019
Top photos from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kaplua.
Jason Day plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm stands on the fourth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Paul Casey acknowledges the crowd on the eighth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele stands on the fourth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy reacts on the fourth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland tosses a ball on the fourth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele acknowledges the crowd after chipping in for eagle on the ninth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A detail of the shoes of Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau putts on the 12th green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Xander Schauffele plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
