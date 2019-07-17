PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – It was unusually sunny and warm the first two days of Open Championship week. That changed on Wednesday.

Rain, wind and chilly temperatures arrived in Northern Ireland, one day before the start of the 148th Open. With a final opportunity to familiarize themselves with the course, players were greeted with consistent rain, steady winds of 15-18 mph (and gusts up to 30), and temperatures as low as 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

Full-field tee times from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of rain, with sustained winds of 10-15 mph and a max temperature of 62 degrees.

The weather could change for the better the remainder of the championship. Showers are expected on Friday, but dry weather is anticipated – as are milder winds and warmer temperatures for the rest of the event.