Watch: Grillo aces par-3 13th at Royal Portrush

Emilian-Oh! Grillo aces the 13th at Royal Portrush
Getty Images

It was quite the roller-coaster opening nine for Emiliano Grillo at Royal Portrush.

A birdie at the second to get to red figures was wiped away by a triple bogey at No. 5 and a bogey at the sixth. Grillo got back on track with back-to-back birdies before dropping another shot at the par-4 ninth to turn in 2-over.

Three straight pars to start his second nine set him up for a memorable trip to the par-3 13th.

At 200 yards Thursday, playing a bit downhill, Grillo took aim at the pin.

Just like that, Grillo is back in contention early. But yet another dropped shot at No. 14 sent him, again, to over par for the day.

