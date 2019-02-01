The second season of Golf Advisor Round Trip promises to be even more exciting than the first. Golf Advisor will take you to golf destinations you’ve only dreamed of! Don't miss the premiere on February 5 at 7:30PM ET.

The first season in 2018 with Editor-at-Large Matt Ginella of Golf Channel’s Morning Drive went to some pretty great places, especially internationally at Mexico’s TPC Danzante Bay. In 2019, however, viewers will travel farther than ever through their TV sets to see more of the world and its best golf destinations.

It doesn’t get any better than a bucket-list adventure ‘down under’. We’ve handed the mic to a local who knows his way around Australia – Ewan Porter, an Aussie from Sydney who played several years on the Nationwide Tour and competed three times in The Open. Porter will show you what life is like on and off the course in Australia, where the Presidents Cup will be held in Melbourne this December.

Passports won’t be necessary to watch these two unique episodes in Australia or to travel with Ginella to The Bahamas, another coveted international destination to be featured on Golf Advisor Round Trip in 2019.

This is what you can expect from each episode, so make sure to set your calendars and DVR’s:

Episode 1:

Sandestin: Tour this four-course golf and beach resort in the Florida Panhandle with Ginella on Feb. 5 at 7:30PM ET.

Episode 2:

Melbourne (Australia): Go ‘down under’ on Feb. 12 at 7:30PM ET with Porter to explore the famous courses of the Australian Sandbelt.

Episode 3:

Baha Mar: Feel the breeze with Ginella on Feb. 19 at 7:30PM ET at Royal Blue, a new Jack Nicklaus course that is one of the many luxurious amenities at this growing megaresort in the Bahamas.

Episode 4:

Turning Stone: Play all day and stay up all night with Ginella as your host on Feb. 26 at 7:30PM ET at this golf and gaming casino resort in upstate New York.

Episode 5:

Australia: Porter transports viewers ‘down under’ one final time on March 5 at 7:30PM ET for the best of golf and travel in Australia.

