2019 LPGA Tour Season Concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship on NBC Sports

Tiburon Golf Club in Naples sets the stage this week for the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour, the CME Group Tour Championship, taking place Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 21-24. GOLF Channel will air the first three days of coverage, with the final round airing on NBC Sports for the first time in tournament history.

The international field will feature the top-60 players in the Race to the CME Globe, all competing for the largest first-place prize in the history of women’s golf: $1.5 million.

BROADCAST TEAM: Terry Gannon and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will serve as play-by-play host and analyst, respectively for GOLF Channel and NBC’s tournament coverage. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and Karen Stupples reporting from the course. Lisa Cornwell will conduct pre- and post-round interviews for GOLF Channel, with Steve Sands conducting interviews for NBC’s final round coverage.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE: Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel’s franchise news programs – Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound news coverage with highlights and analysis. Cornwell will report on-site throughout the week. On Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air pre-tournament news conferences from Tiburon Golf Club.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during the CME Group Tour Championship, with GOLF Channel senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site with columns and daily blogs. Coverage will be streamed live on GOLF Channel Digital and NBCSports.com as well as via the GOLF Channel and NBC Sports apps Thursday-Sunday from 1-4 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – also will provide expanded social coverage, with social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin contributing on-site throughout the week.

CME Group Tour Championship Airtimes (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 21 First Round 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 Second Round 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 Third Round 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 Final Round (NBC) 1-4 p.m.