AUGUSTA, Ga. – The last time he meandered through these tall Georgia pines, Brooks Koepka ended with a flourish.

Five birdies over the last six holes of the 2017 Masters gave him a 3-under 69. It was the first time that Koepka had ever broken 70 at Augusta National, and it helped a player with one PGA Tour victory rally for a tie for 11th. Given that the top 12 and ties get invited back the next year, it was a fortuitous finish for a guy who couldn’t exactly plan his major schedule far in advance.

My, how times have changed.

The man who walked off the 18th green two years ago bears little resemblance to the one that strode confidently into the interview room Thursday after grabbing a share of the lead. Three major wins in a 14-month span will do wonderful things for the confidence.

As if drawn to the top of the leaderboard by greater forces at play, Koepka flexed some more major muscle in his Masters opener, cobbling together the only bogey-free round of the day. Six birdies, including four in a row from Nos. 12-15, have him poised to ensure in a few days that he never again worry about getting invited back down Magnolia Lane.

Players have been asked since the trees around here were saplings how exactly one peaks four times per year for the majors. Koepka appears to have finally solved the age-old riddle, and he’s done so by pulling down the shades.

“I could care less what other people are doing. Doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “I’m there to play a round of golf, and whatever they do isn’t going to affect me.”

The machine-like focus that produced wins at Erin Hills, Shinnecock and Bellerive appeared to sputter last month. Koepka was ailing at TPC Sawgrass, underfed and struggling to find his swing. Things didn’t get much better two weeks later in Austin.

But afforded a week to prepare and with a dinner from his private chef to look forward to, he was firing at full speed Thursday, when he produced a round that in his mind eclipsed the finale two years ago at Erin Hills that brought him his first major title.

“That was probably the best ball-striking round I’ve had in a major championship, I would say,” Koepka said. “I was very impressed with putting the ball in the fairway. I drove it, I shaped it, I flighted it, and coming into the greens, controlling the spin and trajectory, everything there was about as good as I could have hit it today.”

83rd Masters Tournament: Scores | @GolfCentral Masters tracker | Full coverage

Given that he took home Player of the Year honors, it’s hard to fathom that Koepka was absent from this event a year ago. Three months removed from his most recent competitive start, he watched from his couch as Patrick Reed slipped into a green jacket. In fact, it was the Monday after last year’s Masters that Koepka first received clearance from his doctor to resume hitting balls following wrist surgery.

“In a lot of ways, he’s not a golf nerd,” said coach Claude Harmon III. “He was always more of an athlete than a golfer. But last year he sat and watched the entire Masters, and I think his love affair with the game came back.”

That’s bad news for any other player interested in hoisting a major trophy in the near future. Koepka’s roaring return included both U.S. Open and PGA titles, and a win this week would suddenly draw him even with Rory McIlroy’s hardware haul.

For Koepka, the equation in majors is simple: don’t sweat the small stuff. From a round seemingly without a blemish, he cited as an example his disappointing three-putt par on No. 8.

“In a normal event, that really would have drove me nuts. I would have been sitting there for probably five minutes trying to figure out what I did wrong,” he said. “But I just let things go a lot easier, and I’m just on to the next shot in majors.”

The narrative on Koepka, still weeks shy of his 29th birthday, continues to evolve at a furious pace. Once a globetrotting prodigy, his consecutive U.S. Open triumphs branded him as a player to watch when the target was par.

But he showed last summer at Bellerive that he can do more than just hang when the scores go deep into red figures. While players around him feasted on amenable scoring conditions as the sun faded, he didn’t miss a step.

Sometimes buff, sometimes trim, Koepka keeps one thing constant: when a major trophy is at stake, he raises his game accordingly and lets the results speak for themselves.

“I knew I was going to be ready for this week,” he said. “I didn’t feel the greatest at The Players, but you know, I’m not going to jeopardize a major championship.”

In the two years since he last played in this event, he’s transformed from a prospect with potential into a stone-cold major mercenary. He’s got another trophy in his sights, this time of the green-jacket variety, and if recent history is any indication, he’s not planning to cede much ground from here.