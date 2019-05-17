FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Brooks Koepka toured a major in the fewest strokes ever through two rounds – 128 – and yet there he was late Friday, in the fading daylight, working on his game.

“This probably sounds bad, but today was a battle,” he said. “I didn’t strike it that good.”

Of course, Koepka struck it well enough to post 12-under 128 and open up a seven-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott here at the PGA Championship. Well enough to record the lowest 36-hole score in major history. Well enough to become just the second player since 1900 to lead by seven or more shots heading into the weekend.

Your browser does not support iframes.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

But a few leaked shots to the right – he missed just three greens and four fairways all day at brutish Bethpage Black – were enough for him to voice some concern to swing coach Claude Harmon III as he walked off the 18th green.

“We’re going straight to the range,” Koepka told him. “I didn’t hit it that good.”

Did Harmon agree?

“I think he probably didn’t hit some of the shots that he wanted to hit,” he said. “But I think it shows you that he realizes that this thing isn’t over. He wants to make sure he can get this thing in a good position so that he’s ready for the next two days.”