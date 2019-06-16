Hadley records first major top-10, then sings 'Shallow' very poorly

Getty Images

With a final-round 71 and a two-day total of 5-under-par 279, Chesson Hadley recorded his first top-10 finish in a major, a tie for ninth in the 119th U.S. Open.

In seven previous major appearances, Hadley had six missed cuts with a best finish of T-61.

Hadley made it to Pebble Beach this week via sectional qualifying in Columbus, Ohio. But he won't have to worry about his spot in the field for next year. By virtue of his finish, Hadley will be in the field at Winged Foot.

Here's how he chose to celebrate:

In a tribute to Jackson Maine and to good taste, he ended the video before bridge. 

"Hey Chesson."

"What?"

"I just wanted to take another look at you."

Chesson Hadley

 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Hadley sticks it to Twitter trolls with eagle on 17

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A day after putting an eagle try into the water at TPC Scottsdale's 17th hole, Chesson Hadley got revenge on the hole – and Twitter trolls – with an eagle make Friday.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Double bogey-bogey finish doesn't faze Hadley

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Chesson Hadley was pulling away from the field at The Players. But a double bogey-bogey finish left him chasing the leaders. Still, he's quite pleased.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Watch: Hadley up 2 ... and then he reaches 17

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Chesson Hadley birdied the 16th hole on Friday to take a two-stroke lead at The Players Championship. Of course, you know what comes after 16 ...