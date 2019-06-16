With a final-round 71 and a two-day total of 5-under-par 279, Chesson Hadley recorded his first top-10 finish in a major, a tie for ninth in the 119th U.S. Open.

In seven previous major appearances, Hadley had six missed cuts with a best finish of T-61.

Hadley made it to Pebble Beach this week via sectional qualifying in Columbus, Ohio. But he won't have to worry about his spot in the field for next year. By virtue of his finish, Hadley will be in the field at Winged Foot.

Here's how he chose to celebrate:

In a tribute to Jackson Maine and to good taste, he ended the video before bridge.

"Hey Chesson."

"What?"

"I just wanted to take another look at you."