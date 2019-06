In what is often referred to as the greatest meeting of land and sea, a handful of the game's top players are bringing out coastal-colored outfits this week at Pebble Beach. Here's a look at some of the scripting for the 119th U.S. Open:

Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods

Dustin Johnson

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau