The bracket is set, and the matches are underway. Here's a look at how the drama unfolded during the opening day at Austin Country Club, where all 64 players teed it up in the first of three group-stage matches:

Group 3

(3) Brooks Koepka vs. (60) Tom Lewis, tied: This was the biggest surprise of the early matches, as the reigning PGA and U.S. Open champ wasn't able to shake a player with just two European Tour wins to his credit. Lewis trailed the entire front nine before tying Koepka with a birdie on No. 10, and just as it seemed like Koepka would eke out a full point it was Lewis who stuffed his final approach and rolled in a 4-footer for birdie to steal half a point.

(36) Haotong Li def. (27) Alex Noren, 5 and 4: Li went a disappointing 0-3 at this event last year, but he got off to a much different start this time around by quickly dispatching with Noren. Li won the first two holes without making a par and carried a 4-up advantage to the back nine en route to an easy point as Noren's recent struggles continued.

Group 6

(6) Bryson DeChambeau def. (59) Russell Knox, 3 and 1: DeChambeau authored one of the highlights of the week with his remarkable up-and-down from the vegetation on the short fourth hole that kept the match tied. Knox was 1 up through nine holes but lost each of the next two, as DeChambeau continued some steady play and turned the match with a birdie on the par-5 16th.

(17) Marc Leishman def. (39) Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 2 up: This was the first match of the week to go the distance, as neither player trailed by more than a hole until Leishman took a 2-up lead with a par on No. 16. Aphibarnrat birdied the next hole to extend the match, but in the end it's the Aussie who gets a full point with a key match against DeChambeau still looming on Friday.

Group 7

(7) Francesco Molinari def. (63) Satoshi Kodaira, 5 and 4: The struggling Kodaira was no match for the reigning Open champ, as Molinari barely broke a sweat in his opening match. Birdies on three of the first five holes gave the Italian an early advantage he would never relinquish, closing things out when Kodaira conceded on the 14th green.

Group 10

(10) Paul Casey def. (58) Abraham Ancer, 5 and 3: Casey successfully defended his title last week at Innisbrook, and he built upon that momentum by making quick work of Ancer in his opening match. Casey tied the match on No. 6, took a lead on No. 7 and never looked back, winning four holes in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 6-10 to take command.

Group 11

(11) Tommy Fleetwood def. (49) Byeong-Hun An, 3 and 2: The first point of the week went to the former Ryder Cup hero, as An got off to a quick 2-up lead through seven holes but couldn't hold on. Fleetwood tied the match three holes later, then won three of the next six holes to close out the match and take a step toward advancing to the Round of 16.

(41) Kyle Stanley def. (19) Louis Oosthuizen, 3 and 2: Oosthuizen tied for second last week in Tampa, but he couldn't keep pace with Stanley in their opening match. Stanley won the opening hole and never trailed, capitalizing on the South African's struggles as Oosthuizen bogeyed four of seven holes on the back nine.

Group 14

(14) Tony Finau def. (56) Keith Mitchell, 2 and 1: In a match that didn't lack for firepower off the tee, Finau got a critical point thanks to a pair of late birdies. The match was tied through 14 holes but Finau made his short birdie putt on No. 15 while Mitchell was unable to match. Another birdie on the 16th hole gave Finau his largest lead of the day, and he closed out Mitchell one hole later.

(30) Ian Poulter def. (48) Kevin Kisner, 2 up: This was a rematch from last year's quarterfinals, with Poulter extracting a bit of revenge. The Englishman led for most of the way before a Kisner eagle on No. 16 tied the match, but Poulter bounced back with a 10-foot birdie make on No. 17 and an 11-footer to close things out on the final hole.