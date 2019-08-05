The penultimate World Long Drive event of 2019 before the Championship is almost here! Watch as the world’s longest hitters tee it up in Tennessee for World Long Drive: Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital August 10-12.

The final stop before the 2019 World Long Drive Championship at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK., Tennessee Big Shots marks the World Long Drive Tour’s return to Kingsport, Tennessee, and will feature defending Champion Justin James and former East Tennessee State grad Chloe Garner. Tune in Monday, August 12 at 6PM ET LIVE on GOLF.

Live coverage of Tennessee Big Shots Open and Women’s Division Finals will air on Monday, August 12 from 6-8pm ET LIVE on Golf Channel and streaming. Golf Central will preview the event from 5-6pm ET, which an encore telecast from 11pm-1am ET.

Keep up with the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and World Long Drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Join in by using #WorldLongDrive

World Long Drive: Tennessee Big Shots Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Monday, August 12

Golf Central: 5 - 6PM

Tennessee Big Shots Open & Women’s Finals, LIVE on Golf Channel: 6 - 8PM