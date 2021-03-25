The bracket is set, and the matches are underway. Here's a look at how the drama unfolded during the second day at Austin Country Club, where all 64 players teed it up in the second of three group-stage matches:

Group 1

Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)

Kevin Na (28) vs. Adam Long (61)

Group 2

Kevin Kisner (34) def. Justin Thomas (2), 2 and 1: Thomas, the newly minted Players champion, made it interesting late, as he was 4 down with eight to play but trimmed the deficit to just one hole. But he failed to birdie the par-5 16th and then three-putted from 30 feet on the 17th hole to drop to 0-2 and effectively be eliminated from the competition, even if he’ll have to play Friday. Kisner, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 this week in his title defense and 16-5-1 overall in this event.

Matt Kuchar (52) def. Louis Oosthuizen, 1 up: Kuchar improved to 2-0 this week after winning Nos. 13 and 14 and holding off Oosthiuzen. It’s been a stunning turnaround for Kuchar, who had only two top-10s in the past 13 months but saw promising signs after a week’s worth of work with swing coach Chris O’Connell. That set up a winner-take-all Friday match against Kisner – a rematch of the 2019 final, won by Kisner.

Group 3

Jon Rahm (3) vs. Shane Lowry (38)

Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Sebastian Munoz (56)

Group 4

Collin Morikawa (4) vs. Max Homa (35)

Billy Horschel (32) vs. J.T. Poston (63)

Group 5

Bryson DeChambeau (5) def. Si Woo Kim (45), 2 and 1: Coming back from a surprising Day 1 loss, DeChambeau was wild on Thursday – seven birdies, four bogeys and a double. That volatility was still enough to flip a late deficit to Kim, as he won the 14th with a birdie to tie the match and then rolled from there, winning the match when Kim’s tee shot on 17 found the penalty area.

Tommy Fleetwood (21) def. Antoine Rozner (58), 4 and 3: Rozner, the relative unknown from France who was a late addition to the field, crashed back to reality after his surprising opening victory over DeChambeau. Rozner made five bogeys and Fleetwood was able to cruise to victory even without his best stuff.

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Jason Day (44)

Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)

Group 7

Patrick Reed (7) def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), 2 and 1: After an opening halve, Reed led from the jump, making birdie on four of the first eight holes and never giving the South African much of a chance. On the back nine, he never led by fewer than two holes.

Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Bubba Watson (55), tied: Three down with five to play, Watson, the 2018 champion, rallied with three birdies over the closing stretch, including a 7-footer on the last to eke out a half point for the second consecutive day. Niemann bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 to open the door for Watson. Both players are still alive in poo play but will need help from Reed on Friday.

Group 8

Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Sergio Garcia (39)

Lee Westwood (18) vs. Matt Wallace (51)

Group 9

Webb Simpson (9) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (48)

Paul Casey (17) vs. Talor Gooch (59)

Group 10

Patrick Cantlay (10) def. Carlos Ortiz (42), 1 up: A day after playing the best round of anyone in the field, with six birdies and an eagle, Cantlay stayed hot against Ortiz, racking up seven more birdies against just one bogey. Ortiz held his own, making five birdies, and he had a chance to steal a half point with a 15-footer on the last, but his putt drifted left. Cantlay, now 2-0, is assured of at least a playoff Friday.

Brian Harman (54) def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), 1 up: The hard-luck loser on Day 1, Harman was stellar again against Matsuyama, but he still narrowly escaped with a full point after needing to make a 5-foot birdie putt on the last green. Harman won the 11th after Matsuyama won the water, made a 30-footer for eagle on No. 13 after driving the green and then closed out the match with a stuffed wedge into the home hole. Matsuyama is now 0-2.

Group 11

Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)

Cameron Smith (25) vs. Ian Poulter (60)

Group 12

Tony Finau (12) vs. Will Zalatoris (40), tied: It was an ugly way to earn a half point for Finau, who was 1 up with two to play but found the penalty area off the tee on the par-3 17th. He still maintained his advantage after Zalatoris made bogey, but he squandered that edge with a drive into the right trees, a wedge that failed to reach the green and then a closing bogey. The uninspiring finish cost Finau, the top seed in the pod, a chance to advance from pool play, with just a half point through two rounds.

Dylan Frittelli (64) def. Jason Kokrak (29), 3 and 2: The lowest-seeded player in the field, Frittelli improved to 2-0 after a back-nine rally against Kokrak. One down through eight holes and 4 over par for the day, Frittelli made four birdies and an eagle the rest of the way, closing out the match with the 20-footer for eagle on 16.

Group 13

Bernd Wiesberger (43) def. Viktor Hovland (13), 4 and 2: It was yet another rough day for Hovland, the top seed in the pod. A day after making only one birdie in an opening-round loss, Hovland made five bogeys and couldn’t keep pace with Wiesberger. At 0-2, Hovland, a pre-tournament favorite, was effectively eliminated.

Abe Ancer (27) def. Kevin Streelman (53), 2 and 1: Ancer trailed for only two holes – the first two – on his way to going 2-0 for the week. To secure his place in the knockout round, Ancer can tie his Friday match against the top seed Hovland, who has already been bounced.

Group 14

Daniel Berger (14) vs. Brendon Todd (47)

Harris English (19) vs. Erik Van Rooyen

Group 15

Matt Fitzpatrick (15) def. Corey Conners (37), 5 and 4: After making just a single birdie during his opening-day loss to Spieth, Fitzpatrick made five birdies in the first 10 holes Thursday to build a big lead against the Canadian, who was effectively eliminated following his second consecutive loss.

Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Jordan Spieth (49), tied: Spieth will be lamenting this one, as he carried a 2-up lead with two to play. That’s when he played left of the flag on the short 17th, pulling his tee shot into the rocks and eventually conceding the hole. Then he failed to carry the false front on the 18th hole, caught too much ball on his pitch shot and walked off with bogey – gifting Wolff the last two holes and a half point, after a match in which Wolff made five bogeys. Both players are still in control of their fate, however, with their 1 ½ points leading the way in the group.

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16) vs. Marc Leishman (36)

Victor Perez (31) vs. Russell Henley (50)