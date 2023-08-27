×

FedExCup bonus payout: What Viktor Hovland and Co. earned at East Lake

Getty Images
 

Viktor Hovland won for the second consecutive week, capturing the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title.

There was no official purse at the playoff finale, with it instead offering a $75 million bonus pool. Hovland as the champion collected 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.

Here's a look at the payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club (players who didn't qualify for the finale also received money, through No. 150 on the FEC points list):

Finish

Player

  Earnings

1

Viktor Hovland

$18,000,000

2

Xander Schauffele

$6,500,000

3

Wyndham Clark

$5,000,000

4

Rory McIlroy

$4,000,000

5

Patrick Cantlay

$3,000,000

T6

Tommy Fleetwood

$2,000,000

T6

Scottie Scheffler

$2,000,000

T6

Collin Morikawa

$2,000,000

T9

Sam Burns

$990,000

T9

Matt Fitzpatrick

$990,000

T9

Max Homa

$990,000

T9

Adam Schenk

$990,000

T9

Keegan Bradley

$990,000

T14

Russell Henley

$780,000

T14

Sepp Straka

$780,000

T16

Rickie Fowler

$710,000

T16

Tyrrell Hatton

$710,000

T18

Lucas Glover

$670,000

T18

Jon Rahm

$670,000

T20

Si Woo Kim

$620,000

T20

Tony Finau

$620,000

T20

Tom Kim

$620,000

23

Brian Harman

$580,000

24

Sungjae Im

$565,000

25

Nick Taylor

$550,000

26

Corey Conners

$540,000

27

Jordan Spieth

$530,000

28

Jason Day

$520,000

T29

Taylor Moore

$505,000

T29

Emiliano Grillo

$505,000

More articles like this
News & Opinion

How Hovland became the complete package

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Here is how Viktor Hovland put all his tools together to become a world beater and a FedExCup champion.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Tour Champ. winner Hovland

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the equipment Viktor Hovland used to win the Tour Championship for his sixth career PGA Tour victory.
Golf Central

Hovland up six with $18 million prize looming

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Like Scottie Scheffler a year ago, Viktor Hovland leads by six shots entering the final round of the Tour Championship.