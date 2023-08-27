Viktor Hovland won for the second consecutive week, capturing the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title.

There was no official purse at the playoff finale, with it instead offering a $75 million bonus pool. Hovland as the champion collected 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.

Here's a look at the payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club (players who didn't qualify for the finale also received money, through No. 150 on the FEC points list):