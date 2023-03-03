Adrian Meronk had Trackman stolen at Honda Classic, returned by police

ORLANDO, Fla. – Adrian Meronk is settling into life on the PGA Tour, making his third start of the year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Last week’s Honda Classic, however, was an entirely different experience than what he’d imagined.

Following his opening round at PGA National, Meronk left the course around 8:30 p.m. When he returned Friday morning for Round 2, he discovered his TrackMan and an iPad were missing from his locker in the player locker room.

After informing Palm Beach Gardens police of the theft, which he valued at more than $15,000, officers reviewed video footage of the locker room that showed Matthew Archer, a 40-year-old who was working for one of the concession vendors at the tournament, enter the locker room at 8:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a “black tank top” and leaving 14 minutes later wearing a gray golf shirt and carrying two bags.

“I could track the [TrackMan] on the phone so the last seen location was like 600 yards away from the clubhouse in the buildings, so we showed that to the police,” Meronk said.

According to the police report, officers called Archer, who returned to PGA National and admitted he took the items, and “believed it was a laptop computer.”

Archer was charged with burglary and grand theft and transported to Palm Beach County jail and Meronk’s TrackMan and iPad were returned to him.

“To be honest I was shocked. I didn’t even get mad because I didn’t even believe it. I thought someone must have taken it by mistake, but how do you take it by mistake?” Meronk said. “It was a happy ending to the story. Great job by the police.”