Amy Olson shares loving words and images of late father-in-law

One day after finishing co-runner-up in the U.S. Women's Open, Amy Olson shared a tribute of her late father-in-law on social media.

Lee Olson, the father of Amy's husband, Grant, died suddenly Saturday night. Amy, in a bid for her first LPGA win, was one shot off the 54-hole lead at Champions Golf Club. The final round was pushed to Monday because of inclement weather and Amy finished one shot back of winner A Lim Kim.

Tuesday morning, Amy wrote on Instagram:

Words can’t describe how much we love you and miss you already, Lee. I will always treasure every hunting and fishing memory, all the Carbles victories as your teammate (there were MANY 😊) and of course the conversations where you shared your wisdom. You left us all bigger John Wayne, Army, and golden retriever fans. I could never have wished for a better father-in-law. Everywhere we look we see you and we wouldn’t have it any other way. ❤️ Lee Frank Olson • May 31, 1957 - December 12, 2020

She also shared some family photos with Lee in the post below:

