ANNIKA AND HASKINS AWARD WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED TUESDAY, JUNE 4 AT 6 PM ET ON GOLF CENTRAL

Coming on the heels of the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, GOLF Channel will reveal the winners of the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards – recognizing the most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfer for the 2018-19 season – on a special edition of Golf Central, Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

The ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards, both presented by Stifel, are voted on by college golfers, coaches and the golf media. Voting for the awards concluded at the end of the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, respectively. GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards.

The finalists for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel are:

Maria Fassi, Arkansas (Senior): 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Individual Champion; WGCA First Team All-American; SEC Player of the Year; 2019; SEC Championship individual champion; 2018 ANNIKA Award winner; 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up.

Frida Kinhult, Florida State (Freshman): Winner of two events during the 2018-19 season; 2019 WGCA First Team All-American; ACC Co-Player of the Year; ACC Freshman of the Year; WGCA Freshman of the Year; led all of Division I with a 70.66 stroke average, lowest stroke average in a season in Florida State women's golf history.

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (Senior): Winner of two collegiate events in the 2018-19 season; 2019 WGCA First-Team All American; ACC Co-Player of the Year; 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Individual National Champion; 2019 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.

Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam will join Golf Central on Tuesday to announce the 2019 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel winner. The winner will receive an exemption to compete in the 2020 Evian Championship.

The finalists for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel are:

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (Senior): Six wins in the 2018-19 season; 2019 GCAA First Team All-American; Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year; 69.03 scoring average during the 2018-19 season.

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State (Junior): Three wins in the 2018-19 season; 2019 GCAA First Team All-American; Ben Hogan Award winner; 2018 U.S. Amateur champion; 69.27 scoring average during the 2018-19 season; 2019 Masters low amateur.

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State (Sophomore): Five wins in the 2018-19 regular season; 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Individual Champion; GCAA First Team All-American; 68.70 scoring average this season.

The winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel will receive an exemption to compete in the 2019 Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR in September.

The Fred Haskins Commission, which for the past 48 years has overseen the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, also oversees the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. Winners of the Fred Haskins Award have captured 31 majors and more than 300 professional victories.

