Annika Award Watch List: Top 10 players entering NCAA Championship

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media.

Voting for the 2021 award begins May 14 on annikaaward.com and ends May 24, one hour after the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The winner will be announced live on Golf Channel on May 25 and will receive an exemption into the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship.

Ten players were selected to the final Annika Award Watch List for the 2020-21 season, including Stanford’s Rachel Heck and South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year's winner, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan.

Here is the full list, in alphabetical order

Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC

Ranking: Golfstat – 19 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: 2 (Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush)

Other results: second, Silverado Showdown; third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-3, Liz Murphey Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-15, Pac-12 Championship; T-70, NCAA Stanford Regional

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Karen Fredgaard, Fr., Houston

Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: 1 (UCF Challenge)

Other results: second, Icon Invitational; third, AAC Championship; third, Mountain View Collegiate; T-9, Clover Cup

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Linn Grant, Soph., Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: 4 (Clover Cup, Bruin Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert)

Other results: T-2, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-5, Pac-12 Championship

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Rachel Heck, Fr., Stanford

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: 5 (NCAA Stanford Regional, Pac-12 Championship, Fresno State Classic, Gunrock Invitational, U.S. Open Collegiate*)

Other results: T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-6, Stanford Dual; T-11, Juli Inkster Invitational

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

*18 holes

Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: 2 (LSU Tiger Classic, Liz Murphey Collegiate)

Other results: second, SEC Championship; second, Blessings Collegiate; T-3, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational; 1-0-1, SEC Championship (match play)

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Ana Pelaez, Sr., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 7

Wins: None

Other results: second, Liz Murphey Collegiate; T-2, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-10, SEC Championship; T-12, NCAA Louisville Regional; 0-1, SEC Championship (match play)

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 4

Wins: 4 (SEC Championship, Valspar Augusta Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally)

Other results: T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate; eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0, East Lake Cup (match play); 0-0-1, SEC Championship (match play)

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Emma Spitz, Soph., UCLA

Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: 1 (NCAA Louisville Regional)

Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3, Silverado Showdown; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Bruin Wave Invitational; T-10, Pac-12 Championship; T-46, Ping/ASU Invitational

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-2

Maja Stark, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 6

Wins: 2 (Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate, Mountain View Collegiate)

Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; second, Trinity Forest Invitational; third, NCAA Stanford Regional; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26

Beatrice Wallin, Jr., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: 2 (Pinetree Collegiate, Florida State Matchup)

Other results: second, ACC Championship; T-4, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-6, Moon Golf Invitational; T-7, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-32, LSU Tiger Classic; 1-1, ACC Championship (match play)

Next event: NCAA Championship, May 21-26