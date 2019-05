CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second consecutive day play has been suspended at the Wells Fargo Championship.

With the leader Max Homa on the 14th hole officials stopped play at 5:09 p.m. (ET) as a storm cell moved through the area.

The weather is expected to move through the area quickly.

Update: After a 62-minute delay, play resumed at 6:15 p.m. (ET).