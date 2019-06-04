Arkansas' Maria Fassi and Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff Win ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards - the Most Outstanding Collegiate Golfers for 2018-19

Maria Fassi (Arkansas) and Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) – the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Individual National Champions – were announced tonight as winners of the ANNIKA Award and Fred Haskins Award, respectively, recognizing the most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers as voted on by their fellow players, coaches and the golf media.

ANNIKA AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL: Fassi is the first back-to-back winner of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. In addition to winning the 2019 NCAA women’s individual national championship, Fassi also was the SEC Championship individual champion, a First-Team All American and SEC Player of the Year. She earns an exemption to compete in the 2020 Evian Championship as a result of winning the ANNIKA Award. Previously announced, she also will compete in the 2019 Evian Championship as the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner.

Fassi, who earned her LPGA Tour card last December, deferred turning professional until she graduated from Arkansas. The runner-up at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, she made her professional debut last week at the U.S. Women’s Open, finishing 12th.

“Maria is a great example of a player that shows success and class on and off the golf course,” said Annika Sorenstam. “I know she will continue to do that as a professional, and she will be great for women’s golf.”

“I didn’t think my senior year could get any better and then this happens,” said Fassi. “I am so happy and honored to be the ANNIKA Award winner this year. To get it two years in a row just means so much to me because I’ve tried so hard to not only be great on the golf course, but also outside with people and help the game grow. It is the icing on the cake for my collegiate career.”

FRED HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL: Wolff finished his sophomore season at Oklahoma State with six wins, highlighted by the NCAA men’s golf individual national championship. He will receive an exemption to compete in a Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on the PGA TOUR in September.

“This really is an honor,” said Wolff. “Hall of Famers and PGA TOUR pros who everyone looks up to and idolizes have won this award, and just to be on the list with people like that is pretty special. Hopefully I can be in their shoes and people can look up to me one day.”

Voting for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards concluded at the end of the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, respectively. After the votes were collected, the Fred Haskins Commission verified the votes and determined the winner. GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards. The Fred Haskins Commission, which for the past 47 years has overseen the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, also oversees the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. Winners of the Fred Haskins Award have captured 31 majors and more than 300 professional tournaments around the world.