Bethune-Cookman men and women lead PGA Works Championship

The Bethune-Cookman men's and women's teams are both out in front at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, where play was suspended twice at PGA Village in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Saturday as a result of rain.

The Division I men's competition was unable to complete its second round with players from Bethune-Cookman (14 over), Florida A&M (19 over) and Tennessee State (20 over) still finishing their 15th through 18th holes when play was suspended once more, this time by darkness. Tennessee State's Rosario Falzone leads the individual race at 3 under par.

In the women's overall, Bethune-Cookman holds a 43-shot advantage over second-place Texas A&M-Kingsville, as the Wildcats' Yudika Rodriguez holds a seven-shot lead of her own at 7 under par.

California State-Dominguez Hills leads the Division II team competition, with Livingstone's Michael Sutton and Lincoln's Brayden Watts tied at plus-3.

Mississippi State's Cameron Chhim and St. John's Linda Wang pace the men's and women's independent races.

In the NAIA, Houston-Victoria leads Governor State, as Ben Lake and Juan Coy fight for individual honors at 2 over.

The PGA Works Championship, formerly known as the Minority Collegiate Championship, is in its 33rd year. Per the PGA of America: "While many of the participating teams represent historically black colleges and universities, the individual competition is open to all minority men and women student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II or NAIA levels, or participants who are enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs."