'Big Break Mondays' Return Next Four Weeks Starting With Big Break Sandals Resorts Marathon

‘Big Break Mondays’ return to GOLF Channel the next four weeks beginning with an encore presentation of Big Break Sandals Resorts, the series 13th season that initially aired in 2010 featuring an all-female cast of aspiring golf professionals, including current LPGA Tour professional and Solheim Cup veteran Ryann O’Toole.

The 10-episode series will air in its entirety on Monday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, with a special encore of the final two episodes from 9-11 p.m. ET. The series took place at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course in Great Exuma, Bahamas, home to the current Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry TOUR. Hall-of-Famer Greg Norman, the course architect, makes a special guest appearance in the third episode of the series.

The cast of 11 women – nine of them played on the then Duramed FUTURES Tour (now Symetra Tour) – competed in various skills challenges during each episode that tested their physical skills and mental toughness. One contestant was eliminated per episode, with the final two competitors playing in an 18-hole match to determine the Big Break Sandals Resorts champion.

The cast of the series will engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Tom Abbott, host of Big Break Sandals Resorts, also will engage on Twitter via @TomAbbottGC

The cast of Big Break Sandals Resorts:

Lili (Alvarez) Salum – @LiliAlvarezGolf

Stacey (Bieber) Sledge – @StaceyBSledge

Chris (Brady) Wolfe - @ChrisBradyWolfe

Sara Brown - @SaraBrownGolf

Carling (Coffing) Nolan – @CarlingNolan

Taryn (Durham) Walker - @TarynDurham

Ryann O’Toole - @RyannOToole

Elena Robles - @LaniGolf3

Seema Sadekar - @TheSeemaSadekar

Kelly Sheehan - @KellySheehanPGA

Maiya Tanaka - @MaiyaGolf

Also today, Big Break Sandals Resorts joins six previous Big Break seasons that have launched on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; and Big Break VI: Trump National. GOLFPASS Video is offering a two-month free trial through Tuesday, April 14.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “big break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Gerina Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Danielle Amiee (Big Break III: Ladies Only), Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Disney Golf), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Blair O’Neal (Big Break Prince Edward Island), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, April 13 Big Break Sandals Resorts

Monday, April 20 Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe

Monday, April 27 Big Break Prince Edward Island

Monday, May 4 Big Break III: Ladies Only

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now:

Big Break I

Big Break II: Las Vegas

Big Break III: Ladies Only

Big Break IV: USA vs Europe

Big Break V: Hawaii

Big Break VI: Trump National

Big Break Sandals Resorts