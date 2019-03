The Masters Tournament is fast approaching ... and it can't get here soon enough.

In this latest podcast Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz discuss the storied history at Augusta National Golf Club as well as the legacy it's co-founder, Bobby Jones. Chamblee and Diaz offer personal and historical perspectives relating to the Masters, including their favorite moments and what it was like for Chamblee competing in the 1999 edition of the tournament.

Listen to the podcast below: