DALY CITY, Calif. – Bronte Law is a match-play dynamo with her heart set on making the European Solheim Cup team headed to Scotland in September.

The 24-year-old Englishwoman took a large step toward doing that with her nearly historic finish Sunday at the Mediheal Championship.

Ten shots down at day’s start, Law went on a tear in the middle of her round, making five birdies and an eagle in a nine-hole stretch to shoot 7-under-par 65. She was tied for the lead when she signed her scorecard two hours ahead of the final group. She actually went up by a shot waiting in the clubhouse, before finally being caught by Sei Young Kim and Jeoneun Lee6, and before losing to Kim in a three-way playoff.

Law didn’t match the LPGA record for a final-round comeback and didn’t get her first title, but there was satisfying consolation.

Law started this week seventh on the European Solheim Cup world rankings list, but she is expected to move into the top five with Sunday’s tie for second. That’s big, because the top five will make the team when qualifying ends at the conclusion of the Ladies Scottish Open (Aug. 11). She could also make the team by finishing among the top three on the LET Solheim Cup points list. She isn’t currently among the top 15 on that list.

“It’s huge,” Law said. “I went to LET Q-School for a reason. I really want to make that team.”

Law earned LET membership in December winning Q-School medalist honors. She needed LET membership to be eligible to make the European team. She showed her explosiveness there making an LET record nine birdies in a row in the third round.

As an amateur, Law distinguished herself in match play. Three years ago, she became the first player from Great Britain and Ireland to go 5-0 in the Curtis Cup. She also helped England make a hard run at nearly upsetting the South Koreans at the UL International Crown last fall.