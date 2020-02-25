They finished 1-2 at Shinnecock Hills two years ago, and they're the two men atop the odds list for this week's Honda Classic.

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood headline the field at PGA National, where both have been installed as 12/1 co-favorites according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Koepka was a runner-up last year behind Keith Mitchell, while Fleetwood finished fourth in 2018 in his lone prior appearance.

Three years removed from his Honda title, Rickie Fowler is next in line at 14/1 followed by former world No. 1 Justin Rose. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via the Westgate as the PGA Tour kicks off a month-long stay in the Sunshine State:

12/1: Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

14/1: Rickie Fowler

20/1: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

25/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel

30/1: Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

35/1: Shane Lowry, Byeong-Hun An

40/1: Erik Van Rooyen

50/1: Joaquin Niemann

60/1: Corey Conners, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, J.T. Poston, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Palmer, Wyndham Clark

80/1: Matthew Wolff, Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Kevin Streelman, Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor, Charl Schwartzel, Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Luke List, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Matthew NeSmith, Bud Cauley

100/1: Jim Furyk, Maverick McNealy, Harry Higgs, Tom Lewis, Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Matt Wallace, Rory Sabbatini, K.H. Lee, Talor Gooch, Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge, Sam Burns