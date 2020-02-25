They finished 1-2 at Shinnecock Hills two years ago, and they're the two men atop the odds list for this week's Honda Classic.
Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood headline the field at PGA National, where both have been installed as 12/1 co-favorites according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Koepka was a runner-up last year behind Keith Mitchell, while Fleetwood finished fourth in 2018 in his lone prior appearance.
Three years removed from his Honda title, Rickie Fowler is next in line at 14/1 followed by former world No. 1 Justin Rose. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via the Westgate as the PGA Tour kicks off a month-long stay in the Sunshine State:
12/1: Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
14/1: Rickie Fowler
20/1: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
25/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel
30/1: Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
35/1: Shane Lowry, Byeong-Hun An
40/1: Erik Van Rooyen
50/1: Joaquin Niemann
60/1: Corey Conners, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, J.T. Poston, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Palmer, Wyndham Clark
80/1: Matthew Wolff, Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Kevin Streelman, Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover, Vaughn Taylor, Charl Schwartzel, Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Luke List, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Matthew NeSmith, Bud Cauley
100/1: Jim Furyk, Maverick McNealy, Harry Higgs, Tom Lewis, Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Matt Wallace, Rory Sabbatini, K.H. Lee, Talor Gooch, Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge, Sam Burns